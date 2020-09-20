Left Menu
Tigers skipper Gardenhire retires with 8 games left

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday, effective immediately, with eight games remaining in the team's season. The Tigers have lost six of their past seven and are a half-game out of the division basement. He managed the Minnesota Twins to a 1,068-1,039 record in 13 seasons (2002-14), the second-most wins in team history.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 03:23 IST
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday, effective immediately, with eight games remaining in the team's season. Gardenhire, 62, ends a 16-year managerial career, the last three with the Tigers.

"This is a bittersweet day for myself and my family," Gardenhire said in a statement. "While I'm stepping away from managing, I'll be watching this group of Tigers closely in the next few years. There's a lot of talent on this team, and a lot coming through the farm system. Tigers fans are going to enjoy the exciting times on the horizon." Gardenhire earned his 1,200th win -- ranking 46th in MLB history -- on Tuesday against 1,280 losses. He went 132-241 with the Tigers.

"I'd like to congratulate Gardy for having one of the best managerial careers in baseball history," Tigers general manager Al Avila said in the statement. "His leadership and hard work over three seasons with our ballclub has helped move us towards our goal of bringing winning baseball back to Detroit. His positive impact on our young players will be felt for years to come." Gardenhire, a cancer survivor, said he originally planned to retire at the end of the season but hadn't been feeling well lately, including a bout with food poisoning. He also said he noticed his hands shaking from stress.

"This is the right thing for me to do right now," he said. "I've got grandbabies and kids and my wife. I'm going to step back and take care of myself." The Tigers sit at 21-29 amid a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Indians. The Tigers have lost six of their past seven and are a half-game out of the division basement.

He managed the Minnesota Twins to a 1,068-1,039 record in 13 seasons (2002-14), the second-most wins in team history. Gardenhire led the Twins to six postseason appearances (2002-04, 2006, 2009-10), including a berth in the 2002 American League Championship Series. Gardenhire was the 2010 AL Manager of the Year. "On behalf of all of us with the Detroit Tigers, congratulations to Ron Gardenhire on a tremendous managerial career," Tigers chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Ilitch said in the statement. "One of the best baseball men around, we're fortunate to have had Gardy lead our team for the past three seasons, and during this rebuilding period. He has done a great job in shaping the future successes I know our organization will see."

Gardenhire played five major league seasons with the New York Mets, batting .232./.277/.296 in 285 games (1981-85). He played 141 games for the Mets in 1982. Gardenhire played all but 41 games at shortstop. --Field Level Media

