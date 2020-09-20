Left Menu
Report: Beasley won’t debut for Titans in Week 2

Linebacker Vic Beasley will not make his debut for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after all, beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported Saturday. He's officially listed as questionable against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Titans hope outside linebacker Derick Roberson can make his debut Sunday after logging full practices all week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 04:21 IST
Linebacker Vic Beasley will not make his debut for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after all, beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported Saturday. Beasley (knee) was trending well during the week, culminating with full participation in practice on Thursday and Friday. He's officially listed as questionable against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the Titans hope outside linebacker Derick Roberson can make his debut Sunday after logging full practices all week. Beasley hasn't put his best foot forward since signing a one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract with the Titans.

Beasley initially reported 10 days late for the start of camp and was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. He reportedly racked up $500,000 in fines. Beasley has recorded 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks in 78 career games (60 starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 2016, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season. Over the past three seasons, Beasley has amassed a combined 18 sacks -- with at least five each season -- and three forced fumbles.

