Left Menu
Development News Edition

Altuve helps Astros edge Diamondbacks

With the Astros clinging to that one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Brantley completed an inning-ending double play by corralling a line drive off the bat of Jon Jay before firing to Altuve at second base to double off the Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith, who worked a one-out walk off the third pitcher of the night for the Astros, right-hander Josh James.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:04 IST
Altuve helps Astros edge Diamondbacks

Jose Altuve recorded his first multi-RBI game in almost a month, and Michael Brantley delivered a crucial defensive play in the seventh inning as the host Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Saturday night to square their three-game interleague series at one game apiece. Altuve produced a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder in the third inning and an RBI double in the sixth that pulled the Astros (26-26) even at 2-2. Altuve drove home George Springer with his two-base hit and scored the go-ahead run when Kyle Tucker chased Arizona starter Luke Weaver (1-8) with an opposite-field RBI single three batters later.

Altuve, who finished 1-for-4, most recently recorded a multi-RBI game in a win over the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 20. With the Astros clinging to that one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Brantley completed an inning-ending double play by corralling a line drive off the bat of Jon Jay before firing to Altuve at second base to double off the Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith, who worked a one-out walk off the third pitcher of the night for the Astros, right-hander Josh James. A replay review upheld the call. Smith moved into scoring position when James hit Wyatt Mathisen with a pitch.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly notched his 11th save with a perfect ninth inning. Houston left-hander Brooks Raley recorded the crucial out when he struck out right fielder Kole Calhoun to close the eighth. Calhoun hit his 15th home run in the second off Astros starter Cristian Javier to continue his torrid hitting. Calhoun homered twice in the series opener Friday.

Javier allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts in four innings. Enoli Paredes (3-2) added two perfect frames to set the table for James, Raley and Pressly. For Arizona, Weaver worked 5 1/3 innings, with three runs, five hits, one walk and five strikeouts on his ledger. Arizona (20-33) will attempt to claim its second straight series win in the final game of the series on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Youth likely to put pressure on Rennie for Bledisloe tests

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks set to be the main beneficiary of a decision by the countrys Super Rugby coaches to invest in youth with several players likely to be pressing for starting positions against New Zealands All Blacks next mon...

J-K HC arbitration centres to be set up in Srinagar, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have arbitration centres in both regions of the union territory to provide an institutionalised framework for speedy and expeditious resolution of disputes through an alternate dispute resolution mechan...

Hyundai expects sales to remain robust with Creta, Venue leading charge

Hyundai Motor India expects its sales to further pick up in the next few months with few of its models continuing to lead in various segments during April-August period of the current fiscal year, a senior company official said. During the ...

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020