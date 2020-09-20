Left Menu
Development News Edition

Practicing in Chennai ahead of IPL really helped, says Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ambati Rayudu has said that having practice sessions in Chennai ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him in gaining some momentum.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 11:44 IST
Practicing in Chennai ahead of IPL really helped, says Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu with Player of the Match award. (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ambati Rayudu has said that having practice sessions in Chennai ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him in gaining some momentum. His remark came as the right-handed Rayudu scored 71 runs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener to give his side a five-wicket win. As a result of this knock, he was named as Player of the Match.

Before the IPL started in the UAE, Chennai's Indian players had net sessions for five days in Chennai, and then the contingent headed to Dubai. "We were training in lockdown, we were really eager and as we get older, we need to train so we were training. The pitch was good, once the dew came on, the pitch quickened a bit, it was doing a bit with the new ball," Rayudu said while receiving his Player of the Match award.

"We practiced in Chennai, it really helped and we then practiced in Dubai, so I was feeling good," he added. Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on Saturday. While chasing 163, CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him and as a result, the English batsman went on to play a cameo of 18 runs off just 6 balls to put CSK in a comfortable position.

In the end, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni guided CSK to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 71 while Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58. For Mumbai, Pattinson returned with the best figures of 1-27 from his quota of four overs. With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

One held, 45 grams brown sugar seized at Tripura-Assam border

The North Tripura Police on Saturday evening arrested an alleged drug peddler and claimed to have seized 45 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The arrest was made around the Tripura-Assam border area based on specific input received ...

Delhi Police deploys its personnel at border areas as precautionary measure

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has deployed its personnel at border areas as a precautionary measure in the wake of a protest call by farmers in neighbouring states. Two companies of forces have been deployed by the Delhi Police near As...

TikTok confirms agreement with Oracle, Walmart; says Oracle will host all US user data

Beijing China, September 20 ANISputnik TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has confirmed an agreement with Oracle and Walmart, earlier announced by US President Donald Trump. We are pleased that the proposal by T...

US ready to punish countries that are against renewed UN sanctions against Iran: Pompeo

Washington US, September 20 ANISputnik UN sanctions are being reimposed on Iran and the US is planning additional measures, including to punish the countries that do not agree with the sanctions, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said. ....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020