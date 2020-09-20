Left Menu
Development News Edition

England series should see cricket return to India: BCCI official

The coronavirus pandemic might have forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to push the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to UAE, but fans in India can look forward to the resumption of cricketing action in the country with the England series.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST
England series should see cricket return to India: BCCI official
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The coronavirus pandemic might have forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to push the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to UAE, but fans in India can look forward to the resumption of cricketing action in the country with the England series.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that cricket fans in India can expect to see their favorite stars in action in their own stadiums with England's tour of India. "The current situation saw us push the IPL to UAE after getting permission from the Indian government. We have been in constant touch with the authorities and have been abiding by the rules and various advisories as the world look to fight the pandemic. The advisories at the time of planning for this IPL season had more stringent restrictions in place. However, we are hopeful of conducting the England series in India itself now that the restrictions have eased and we are working with our partners to have a bio-secure bubble in place. We would therefore see a cricketing action restart in our country. It may still be a while before the spectators could return to watch live action but it will obviously happen in due course," the official said.

Asked if the recent MOU signing with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) also meant that UAE could play second home for the BCCI, the official said that it has been a delight to work with the ECB. "It is not the first time that we have worked with the Emirates Cricket Board. They always make us feel at home. They have been excellent and the professionalism that we have seen is something ECB should be proud of but it is not surprising with the dynamic Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan's watch. It is not easy to host a tournament like the IPL in these circumstances with not just so many players, but so much happening in the backroom as well. While ECB and we would definitely look to work together for the growth of the game, the England series is likely to happen in India."

BCCI and ECB have signed an MoU and taking to Twitter, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries. BCCI President, @SGanguly99 & Treasurer, @ThakurArunS were present on the occasion." In fact, the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni also appreciated the effort put in by those working behind the scenes to host the IPL. Dhoni returned to the cricket field with a win over Mumbai Indians as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup when New Zealand beat India in the semi-final. He announced his retirement on August 15 this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leicester sign winger Under from Roma on loan

Leicester City have signed Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Italian club AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Leicester have a...

Choas in RS as it takes passage of two farm bills

Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed uproarious scenes when some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium as the government pushed for the passage of two contentious farm bills. Slogan-shouting opposition members, inc...

Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress in MP Assembly bypolls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has roped in its Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot to campaign for the party candidates in the by-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state, a party spokesman said on Sunday. Most of these seats are in the Gwalior...

Sanjay Raut calls for special session of Parliament to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said in Rajya Sabha that a special session of Parliament should be called to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills. You are saying it is in the interest of the people. Can the government assure the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020