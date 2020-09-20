Left Menu
'Moving from one bio-bubble to another quite a challenge': David Warner

Ahead of the opening clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that 'moving from one bio-bubble to another is quite a challenge'.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:06 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (Photo/SPORTZPICS). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the opening clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that 'moving from one bio-bubble to another is quite a challenge'.The opening batsman was part of Australia's limited-overs series against England and has just arrived in the UAE with fellow teammates and the English players from a chartered flight. "Bubble life is very challenging. It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions. But these are unprecedented times due to Covid-19. The BCCI and the organisers have done a fantastic job by putting this up," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying at SRH's pre-season press conference.

"Obviously the next few months will be challenging. In Australia, we can go out, play golf and drive a car. Hopefully, we can do some recreational stuff [here too]. But first and foremost is that the tournament gets going. It makes a difference," he added. Warner had the Orange Cap in the last IPL season as he led the run-charts. His 692 runs in 12 innings came at a strike rate of 143.86. He feels that this time if the top-order fails, the middle-order will be asked to bat freely and put pressure on the opponents.

"We did not give much of a chance to our middle order last time. We will do our job at the top of the order, they should go out and bat freely. If wickets fall, [they should] try and put pressure back on the bowlers. Move forward; if you suck up balls, you will not help anybody," the left-handed batsman said. Warner further praised his leading bowlers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan who are all set to adapt to these conditions.

"Bhuvi and Rashid are very experienced bowlers and are doing well. Obviously upfront the new ball will swing here and in the middle, Rashid knows the wickets inside out, learning from bowling with the dew. He knows what to do when there is dew. Overall, we have got a balanced team," he said. SRH will take on RCB in their opening game in Dubai on Monday, September 20. (ANI)

