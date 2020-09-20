Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cengiz Under joins Leicester City from AS Roma on season-long loan

Cengiz Under has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from AS Roma, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:21 IST
Cengiz Under joins Leicester City from AS Roma on season-long loan
Leicester City logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cengiz Under has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from AS Roma, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. "Leicester City Football Club have agreed terms with A.S. Roma for the loan of Turkish international Cengiz Under until the end of the season, subject to Premier League and international clearance," the club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old has spent the last three seasons in Serie A. An international teammate of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, the winger has 21 caps to his name and made his senior debut for his country at the age of 19. After joining Leicester City, Under said this is a great opportunity for him.

"I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League," the club's official website quoted Under as saying. "I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports fewest COVID-19 cases in 3 months

Canberra Australia, September 20 ANIXinhua Australia on Sunday confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest count in about three months. As of Sunday afternoon, there had been altogether 26,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austral...

Our 2019 manifesto is horse, BJP tried to compare it with donkey: Ahmed Patel

Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Sunday attacked Bhartiya Janata Party BJP saying that his partys manifesto is a horse and the BJP tried to compare it with a donkey. I will talk about what BJPs President said about our manifesto. It is good that ...

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.America is approaching a certain defeat in...

Loneliness has doubled among older adults amid COVID-19 pandemic: Study

The findings of a national poll suggest staying close to home and avoiding crowded places can help older adults to reduce their risk of COVID-19. But this can be achieved with a cost, especially for those dealing with health challenges. As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020