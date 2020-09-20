Chiefs coach Reid tweaks face shield for Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had trouble with his face shield in the season opener, but he's giving it another shot in Week 2 when his team takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Reid's face shield fogged up repeatedly during that first game -- a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 -- and that's something he said he hopes to avoid this week by applying a product hockey players use to maintain visibility in their masks.

"That was brutal," Reid said after the game. "I didn't do very good with that thing. It will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, though. It was a bit of a mess, but we'll get it fixed." He credited Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright with finding and implementing a solution.

Reid is opting to wear the face shield rather than a mask or gaiter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.