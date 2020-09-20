Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Cycling-Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar

STATISTICS * Pogacar is the youngest rider to win the Tour de France since Henri Cornet in 1904, the second youngest ever * He is the first rider to win on his Tour debut since France's Laurent Fignon in 1983 * He is the first rider since Eddy Merckx in 1969 to hold three distinctive jerseys (yellow, white for the best Under-25, polka dot for the mountains classification).

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:46 IST
FACTBOX-Cycling-Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar

Factbox on Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who won his maiden Tour de France title on Sunday: Born: Sept. 21, 1998

Grand Tour titles (1): Tour de France 2020 EARLY CAREER

* Coached by former world road race bronze medallist and fellow Slovenian Andrej Hauptman * In 2016, he takes third place in the European championships' road race

* 2018 is Pogacar's breakthrough year. He wins the Tour de l'Avenir, a stage race for young riders often seen as a springboard for the Tour de France. He also won the mountains classification in that race. GRAND TOUR DEBUT

* In 2019, Pogacar becomes the youngest winner of the Tour of California * He also wins the Tour of Algarve

* On his grand tour debut, Pogacar wins three stages at the Vuelta a Espana to finish third overall behind Primoz Roglic and Alejandro Valverde * In 2020, he gears up for the Tour de France by finishing fourth in the Criterium du Dauphine

* On the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion claims the overall lead on the penultimate day, overturning a 57-second deficit to leapfrog Roglic. STATISTICS

* Pogacar is the youngest rider to win the Tour de France since Henri Cornet in 1904, the second youngest ever * He is the first rider to win on his Tour debut since France's Laurent Fignon in 1983

* He is the first rider since Eddy Merckx in 1969 to hold three distinctive jerseys (yellow, white for the best Under-25, polka dot for the mountains classification). Merckx had won the mountains classification, yellow jersey and green jersey for the points classification * He is the first rider to snatch the yellow jersey on the penultimate day since Cadel Evans in 2011

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed l...

Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park. According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon. He sai...

Cycling-Pogacar a future Tour de France great - maybe

Tadej Pogacar pulled off one the biggest coups in Tour de France history and his boldness and talent have been widely acclaimed, yet it is too soon to tell if his title on Sunday will be the start of long-term domination.The Slovenian, who ...

Cycling-Team-by-team analysis of the Tour de France

A team-by-team analysis of the 2020 Tour de France, which ended on Sunday 1. Team UAE EmiratesAlthough they quickly lost key lieutenant Davide Formolo, Team UAE Emirates got more than they came for with Tadej Pogacar winning the title follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020