Colts WR Campbell carted off field vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell departed Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Campbell was carted off the field with 8:18 left in the quarter and examined in the locker room.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:19 IST
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell departed Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Campbell was carted off the field with 8:18 left in the quarter and examined in the locker room. The Colts announced later in the stanza that he was questionable to return.

Campbell was injured on a running play in which he came in motion from the left and took a handoff from quarterback Philip Rivers and gained 7 yards to the right. He took a hard hit on the leg from standout Vikings safety Harrison Smith and immediately grabbed for his left knee. Campbell, 23, was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 from Ohio State.

