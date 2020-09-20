Colts WR Campbell carted off field vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell departed Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Campbell was carted off the field with 8:18 left in the quarter and examined in the locker room. The Colts announced later in the first half that he has been ruled out for the contest.

Campbell was injured on a running play in which he came in motion from the left and took a handoff from quarterback Philip Rivers and gained 7 yards to the right. He took a hard hit on the leg from standout Vikings safety Harrison Smith and immediately grabbed for his left knee. Campbell, 23, was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 from Ohio State.

Also on Sunday, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr sustained a shoulder injury and is doubtful to return. --Field Level Media