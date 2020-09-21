Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 20

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Week 2

Sunday's game coverage: Broncos at Steelers, 1 p.m. Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. 49ers at Jets, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. Vikings at Colts, 1 p.m. Lions at Packers, 1 p.m. Falcons at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Washington at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Ravens at Texans, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league Saturday.

49ers' Bosa, Thomas carted off with leg injuries Standout San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter Sunday of the 49ers game against the New York Jets.

Colts WR Campbell carted off field vs. Vikings Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell departed Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left knee injury.

Washington owner Snyder quarantining, will miss game Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, are in quarantine and will not be on hand when the team plays the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

Broncos QB Lock injures shoulder, ruled out vs. Steelers Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock sustained a right shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts active as No. 2 QB for Eagles The Philadelphia Eagles activated rookie Jalen Hurts to back up quarterback Carson Wentz against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Report: Broncos RB Lindsay (toe) out 2-4 weeks Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was diagnosed with a toe sprain and will be sidelined two to four weeks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing Zero players, coaches or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported.

Bears, RB Cohen agree to 3-year extension The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year extension with dynamic running back Tarik Cohen, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Chiefs coach Reid tweaks face shield for Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had trouble with his face shield in the season-opener on Sept. 10, but he's giving it another shot in Week 2 when his team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Cowboys LT Smith (neck) ruled out vs. Falcons Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

BASKETBALL NBA

Celtics' Hayward won't leave bubble for baby's birth Before the NBA restarted the season in July, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward told the team he planned to leave the bubble near Orlando for the birth of his fourth child. He's changed his tune after returning to action on Saturday.

Sunday's game coverage West finals: Denver at L.A. Lakers (G2), 7:30 p.m.

- - WNBA

Sunday's game coverage: Semifinal: Connecticut at Las Vegas (G1), 1 p.m.

Semifinal: Minnesota at Seattle (G1), 3 p.m. - -

Aces' Hamby repeats as Sixth Woman of the Year Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby earned her second consecutive WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award on Sunday.

BASEBALL Sunday game coverage:

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Miami (G1), 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. San Diego "at" Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Miami (G2), 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m. - -

MLB notebook Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball.

MLB notebook Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball.

Twins' Donaldson rips umps over accountability

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is still seething over his ejection at home plate in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Memphis cancels UTSA game due to COVID-19 quarantine Memphis and UTSA won't play their game scheduled for Friday as the Tigers program continues to battle an outbreak of COVID-19.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MEM-UTSA-CANCELLATION, Field Level Media - -

Texas A&M LB Hines opts out of season Texas A&M starting linebacker Anthony Hines III announced Sunday that he has elected to opt out of the season.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TAM-HINES, Field Level Media - -

SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage:

TENNIS ATP -- Internazionali BNL d'Italia coverage.

GOLF U.S. Open

Coverage of the final round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

- - Lee six-putts on 18th hole, withdraws from U.S. Open

Lee six-putts on 18th hole, withdraws from U.S. Open

Danny Lee recorded a quintuple-bogey on the 18th hole to complete the third round of the 120th U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

- - - - ESPORTS

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America daps a free agent after leaving Gen.G

daps a free agent after leaving Gen.G

Damian "daps" Steele has left Gen.G and is a free agent.

- - Report: Kanavi, LokeN extend contracts with JD Gaming

Report: Kanavi, LokeN extend contracts with JD Gaming

JD Gaming extended the contracts of key team members Jin-hyeok "Kanavi" Seo and Dong-wook "LokeN" Lee, Dot Esports reported Sunday.

