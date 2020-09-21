Murray's skills help Cardinals knock off Washington

Kyler Murray accounted for 353 total yards and three touchdowns to propel the Arizona Cardinals to a 30-15 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (2-0) scored the game's first 20 points and shut Washington out for nearly three quarters.

Washington (1-1) finally got on the scoreboard when Dustin Hopkins connected on a 24-yard field goal with 3:14 to play in the third quarter. But the Cardinals answered on their ensuing drive, when Murray sliced through the defense for a 21-yard touchdown run. Murray completed 26 of 38 of his passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and rushed for 67 yards and two scores. His running ability constantly kept plays alive as he evaded a Washington pass rush that racked up eight sacks against Philadelphia in Week 1.

Washington's offense, meanwhile, took too long to find its rhythm. It compiled just 96 net yards in the first half, went 4-of-12 on third down overall and punted six total times. The team finished with 316 yards. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 19 of his 33 passes for 223 yards. He hit Terry McLaurin for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which cut Arizona's lead to 27-9. McLaurin finished with seven catches for 125 yards.

An 11-yard touchdown run by Washington's Antonio Gibson cut the Cardinals' lead to 27-15 with 6:38 to play, but Arizona bled the clock on its next drive to set up a Zane Gonzalez 28-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining. The Cardinals first struck on their opening drive, when Murray hit a wide-open DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Hopkins finished with eight catches for 68 yards, after totaling 14 catches and 151 receiving yards against San Francisco in his Arizona debut in Week 1.

Murray then extended Arizona's lead to 14-0 when he got into the open field and dashed 14 yards for the touchdown on the final play of the first quarter. That advantage grew to 20-0 when Gonzalez hit field goals from 49 and 33 yards away. Washington starting offensive lineman Brandon Scherff was helped off the field late in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

--Field Level Media