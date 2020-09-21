Ravens turn in complete effort in topping Texans

Left Menu
L.J. Fort added a fumble return for a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked four field goals as the Ravens (2-0) didn't trail in a game that never turned into a shootout between Jackson -- the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player -- and Texans star quarterback DeShaun Watson. Jackson completed 18 of 24 for 204 yards and connected with Patrick Ricard on a 1-yard touchdown.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 05:06 IST
Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Mark Ingram II rushed for a touchdown as the visiting Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 33-16 on Sunday. L.J. Fort added a fumble return for a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked four field goals as the Ravens (2-0) didn't trail in a game that never turned into a shootout between Jackson -- the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player -- and Texans star quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Jackson completed 18 of 24 for 204 yards and connected with Patrick Ricard on a 1-yard touchdown. He added 54 rushing yards, including a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-1 at the Ravens 36 to help secure the win with less than seven minutes remaining. Baltimore outrushed Houston 230-51 and took the ball away twice without committing a turnover. The Texans had just two rushing first downs.

Watson completed 25 of 36 for 275 yards and a touchdown and an interception for the Texans (0-2.) He rushed for just 17 yards. The Ravens led 20-10 at halftime and increased the lead when Tucker started the second-half scoring with a 47-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 35-yard field goal less than a minute into the fourth quarter to get the Texans within 23-13. On the ensuing possession, Ingram took a direct snap and ran 30 yards for a touchdown that increased Baltimore's lead to 30-13.

Fairbairn's third field goal, a 45-yarder, made it 30-16 before Tucker kicked a 20-yarder with 3:44 left. Tucker's 32-yard field goal gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before the scoring pace picked up in the second quarter.

Jackson's touchdown to Ricard pushed the lead to 10-0 before Houston answered with Watson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells. Tucker kicked a 39-yard field goal and Fort recovered Keke Coutee's fumble and returned 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Ravens a 20-7 lead.

Fairbairn kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to pull the Texans within 20-10 at halftime. --Field Level Media

