Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title. Romanian Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai title before the Tour was suspended and lifted the Prague crown on its resumption. Stunning Pogacar claims maiden Tour title in anti-climatic finale

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the yellow jersey in the 21st stage on Sunday, a day after he pulled off a major coup to take the overall lead. While Sam Bennett won the final stage, the day belonged to Team UAE Emirates rider Pogacar, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monday and is the youngest man to win the race since Henri Cornet in 1904. Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list. MLB roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win

J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012. New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season. DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot U.S. Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of U.S. Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament at Winged Foot. Tour de France winds down with socially-distanced finale

The Tour de France drew to a low-key close on Sunday as riders in the world's greatest cycling race paraded before a sparse Champs Elysees finish-line crowd depleted by social distancing. For the race's 21st and final stage, coronavirus restrictions limited spectator numbers at the finish to 5,000, significantly lower than previous turnouts. Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

Zero players, coaches or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported. No "Tier 1" personnel tested positive prior to Week 1. 'It is what it is': Wolff settles for second after charmed U.S. Open run

American Matthew Wolff's howl was reduced to a whimper in the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, as his charmed run for a maiden major golf title came up short. Locked in a two-man race with hard-hitting Bryson DeChambeau in his first-ever U.S. Open, the 21-year-old couldn't match his opponent's power or finesse despite heading into the finale with a two-stroke lead, carding a five-over par 75, 10 strokes more than he put up the previous day. Twins' Donaldson rips umps over accountability

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is still seething over his ejection at home plate in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. During a video call with reporters Saturday, Donaldson said MLB umpires lacked accountability and didn't care about the game. Chiefs coach Reid tweaks face shield for Week two

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had trouble with his face shield in the season opener, but he's giving it another shot in Week 2 when his team takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Reid's face shield fogged up repeatedly during that first game -- a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 -- and that's something he said he hopes to avoid this week by applying a product hockey players use to maintain visibility in their masks.