Jose Berrios pitched six scoreless innings, Max Kepler went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 08:15 IST
Berrios, Kepler lead Twins past Cubs

Jose Berrios pitched six scoreless innings, Max Kepler went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Minnesota (33-22) won the finale of the three-game series and finished its extended stay in Chicago at 3-4. The Twins started the trip with a four-game set against the White Sox.

The Cubs (31-22) dropped their second straight game after winning the previous five. The right-hander Berrios (5-3) extended his unbeaten streak to six starts. He scattered four hits across his six innings while walking one and striking out four.

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-3) gave up four runs on nine hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out nine. The performance marked the first time this season that Darvish allowed four runs in a game. He also did not record a quality start for the first time in 10 outings.

Minnesota seized a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kepler hit a leadoff single to right field, advanced to second base on a walk by Josh Donaldson and scored on Eddie Rosario's single to right. It was Rosario's team-leading 36th RBI in 52 games. In the second, the Twins increased their lead to 2-0. Jake Cave hit a leadoff triple to left field and came home on an RBI groundout by Kepler.

The Cubs tried to mount a rally against Berrios in the third, when they had two runners on with one out. But the threat quickly ended as Kris Bryant struck out and Cameron Maybin grounded out to end the inning. Kepler's two-run homer in the seventh made it 4-0 in favor of the Twins. He turned on a first-pitch cut fastball and hit it over the wall in right field for his eighth homer of the season and the 100th of his career.

Twins relievers Trevor May, Taylor Rogers and Sergio Romo combined for three scoreless innings. Romo loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but escaped the jam by striking out Nico Hoerner to end the game. --Field Level Media

