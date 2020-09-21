Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Pats RB White's father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White's father was killed and his mother critically injured in a car accident Sunday, multiple outlets reported. "My heart's heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know ...

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:09 IST
Reports: Pats RB White's father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White's father was killed and his mother critically injured in a car accident Sunday, multiple outlets reported. The running back was reportedly told of the accident earlier Sunday and was inactive for the Patriots' Sunday night game at Seattle. New England owner Robert Kraft reportedly offered to fly White to Miami, but the 28-year-old wanted to fly home with his teammates. NBC reported White was in Seattle but not in CenturyLink Field for the game.

After the game -- a 35-30 Seahawks win -- Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson opened his postgame interview talking about White. The two were teammates at Wisconsin in 2011. "My heart's heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know ... My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him. Obviously, the game was the game. This year has been a tough year as a whole ... but, James, I'm praying for you, man."

During the game, after returning an interception 43 yards for a score on the first drive of the night, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty found a camera in the back of the end zone and said, "Two. Eight. We love you bro." White wears No. 28.

White, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before playing collegiately at Wisconsin, is in his seventh NFL season, all with New England. White has 323 career receptions for 2,839 yards and 24 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,141 yards and eight scores on 279 carries. White has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China to lose access to Australian space tracking station

China will lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facilitys owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijings expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Paci...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Philippines' Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers

The Philippines president has eased an overseas travel ban on Filipino nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said on Monday, as his government believes it has its coronavirus outbreak under contro...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020