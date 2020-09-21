Injured Ashwin says he'll be ready for next game, but final decision rests with physio: Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of recovering from his shoulder injury before their next IPL game but a final call on his availability will rest with the team physio. Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two KXIP batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation on Sunday.

"I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he'll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it's the physio's decision," Iyer said after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in their opening IPL 13 match here on Sunday night. "He's a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available." Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.

Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard. A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of tournament, which has been shifted to UAE this year because of rising COVID-19 cases in India.

It is Ashwin's first season with Delhi Capitals. He had played for Kings XI Punjab last year..