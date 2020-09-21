Left Menu
Even at 2-0, he asked me to keep pushing: Kulusevski praises 'fantastic' Ronaldo after win over Sampdoria

Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portuguese star wanted him to "keep pushing" at a time when the club already had a 2-0 lead during the Serie A clash against Sampdoria.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:08 IST
Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portuguese star wanted him to "keep pushing" at a time when the club already had a 2-0 lead during the Serie A clash against Sampdoria. 20-year-old, Kulusevski, scored in his first game for Juventus helping the club secure a 3-0 win in the match on Monday. He scored the opening goal in the 13th minute which was followed by a strike from Leonardo Bonucci.

"It was a great night. It wasn't easy against Sampdoria, but we got three important points. I am happy to have found the goal in the first match... The Coach is calm, he believes in us, he lets us play and gives us confidence. Cristiano? He is fantastic, I learn from him, and this is lucky. Even at 2-0 he asked me to keep pushing," the club's official website quoted Kulusevski as saying. Ronaldo netted the third goal for Juventus, handing the team a comfortable win in the first match of the new Serie A season.

After the win, Ronaldo took to Twitter to write: "It's always good to start the season with a win! Well done team." (ANI)

