Report: Colts S Hooker (Achilles) out for season

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Hooker sustained the injury Sunday late in the second quarter of in the Colts' 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Schefter also reported that wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday that will "sideline him indefinitely." The injuries to Hooker, 24, and Campbell, 23, follow a season-ending injury to starting running back Marlon Mack, who tore his Achilles in the Colts' Week 1 loss at Jacksonville.

The Colts selected Hooker, an Ohio State product, with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He also sustained a season-ending injury in his rookie season when he tore an ACL in Week 7. Over three seasons, Hooker has played in 36 games (35 starts) and tallied 120 tackles, 11 passes broken up and seven interceptions. The Colts declined to pick up his fifth-year, $6.77 million option for 2021.

Rookie Julian Blackmon is expected to replace Hooker at safety. Hooker's former Ohio State teammate, Campbell, was the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He caught six passes for 71 yards in Week 1, but had no receptions on Sunday. He was injured on the second play from scrimmage when he took a handoff for a 7-yard gain and suffered a hard hit on the knee from Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

In nine games with the Colts, Campbell has 24 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. The Colts (1-1) host the New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday.

