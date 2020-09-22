No positive tests for eighth straight week in NHL
The NHL on Monday reported no positive COVID-19 tests for the eighth consecutive week. The league conducted 1,127 tests on players and personnel at the Edmonton bubble from Sept. 13-19.
There have been zero positive tests since teams moved to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton in late July. The Dallas Stars have a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 2 on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
