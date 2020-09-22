Walsh's grand slam propels Angels over Rangers
Jared Walsh hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fourth inning and the Los Angeles Angels took three of four from the Texas Rangers with an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh, a rookie first baseman, is hitting .375 in September with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.
Angels starter Dylan Bundy (6-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out three and walked two. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Derek Dietrich homered and Nick Solak had three hits and scored twice for the Rangers (19-35).
Texas starter Kyle Gibson (2-6) allowed eight runs (seven earned) and five hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked four. The Angels (24-31) loaded the bases with no outs in the second and fourth innings. They only scored once in the second, but exploded for seven in the fourth for an 8-3 lead.
Hoby Milner relieved Bundy to start the sixth and gave up a leadoff double to Solak and a two-run homer by Dietrich to cut the lead to 8-5, but Matt Andriese and Mike Mayers kept Texas off the bases the final 3 1/3 innings. Kiner-Falefa hit a solo homer in the first inning, the third straight game the Rangers (19-35) homered in their first at-bat.
Anderson Tejeda doubled in Solak in the second to make it 2-0. The Angels loaded the bases in their half of the second on two walks and a hit batter, but only scored one run on a double-play groundout by Max Stassi.
The Rangers scored a run for the third straight inning in the third. Leody Taveras led off with a walk and eventually scored on Solak's single to center for a 3-1 lead. After the Angels loaded the bases with nobody out again in the fourth, Stassi came through one out later with a two-run single to tie the score 3-3.
Andrelton Simmons followed with an RBI single to give the Angels their first lead at 4-3. Two batters later, Walsh came to the plate with the bases full and smacked the ball 450 feet over the fence in center.
--Field Level Media
