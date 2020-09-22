Rockies shut down ailing Arenado

The Colorado Rockies placed Nolan Arenado on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury on Monday, likely ending the season of their star third baseman. Arenado recently revealed that the shoulder was hindering his production. He said he has an inflamed AC joint as well as a bruise.

The Rockies (23-29) have just eight regular-season games remaining and were three games removed from the final National League playoff spot entering Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Arenado, 29, is batting just .253 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 48 games. He has hit just one homer in his past 24 games.

It marks only the second time Arenado has gone on the injured list in his eight-year career. The other time was in 2014 due to a fractured left middle finger. The five-time All-Star has a .293 career average with 235 homers and 760 RBIs in 1,079 games.

Colorado recalled outfielder Sam Hilliard from the alternate training site to fill the roster opening. Hilliard is batting .238 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 29 games this season. The Rockies also formally released right-handed reliever Wade Davis. Colorado designated the three-time All-Star for assignment on Saturday.

Davis, a former postseason hero for the Kansas City Royals, was 4-13 with a 6.49 ERA and recorded 60 saves during his three-season Colorado tenure. --Field Level Media