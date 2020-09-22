Reds flex power in critical win over Brewers

Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start as the Cincinnati Reds continued their late-season surge with a 6-3 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. In what was an early pitcher's duel between Castillo (4-5) and Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff (2-5), all of the game's runs were scored on homers. The Brewers' Jedd Gyorko went deep in the fifth, but Suarez put Cincinnati (28-27) ahead 2-1 with his long ball an inning later.

Curt Casali added a solo home run in the eighth and Mike Moustakas' three-run blast put the game out of reach later in the frame for the Reds, who have won eight of nine to move above .500 for the first time since Opening Day. Jace Peterson hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Both teams remain in the hunt for a National League wild-card spot and also second place in the Central. Cincinnati is one game ahead of the Brewers (26-27).

Cincinnati had runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning but Woodruff got out of the jam unscathed. In the fourth, the Reds had runners on first and second with one gone, but Woodruff induced Jesse Winker to hit into an inning-ending double play. In the top of the fifth, Gyorko broke the scoreless tie with a long blast to left field off Castillo for his ninth home run of 2020. Woodruff's luck finally ran out in the sixth, however.

One strike away from getting out of the inning with no damage and with Nick Castellanos on third, Woodruff gave up the towering shot to Suarez for his 14th home run of the season. Woodruff left after 5 2/3 innings, allowing those two runs, four hits, two walks and striking out nine. Castillo, meanwhile, finished after 6 2/3 innings. He allowed just the Gyorko homer, three others hits and struck out nine with three walks.

--Field Level Media