Looking at the close nature of all three games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised all teams for the quality of cricket displayed so far.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:45 IST
Hopefully we'll see more good matches in men's and women's IPL: Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Looking at the close nature of all three games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised all teams for the quality of cricket displayed so far. He also hoped to see more exciting cricket in the upcoming matches of the men's IPL and the Women's T20 Challenge which will be played during the playoffs of the men's tournament.

"3 good matches in the IPL so far @bcci @IPL.. hopefully, we will see lot more good matches in the men's and women's @BCCIWomen IPL in the next 60 days," Ganguly tweeted. In the opening match of the tournament played on September 19, Chennai Super Kings triumphed over Mumbai Indians by five wickets. With this, MS Dhoni became the first skipper to record 100 wins as a leader of a franchise in the IPL.

On September 20, Delhi Capitals won the match against Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over. The match was hampered by controversy as on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave a wrong call for 'one-run short' and many have argued that it was the main reason that Punjab lost the game. Since then, Punjab has reported the matter to the match referee and his judgment is awaited. Kings XI Punjab co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta have urged the BCCI to change the rules of the game so that technology can intervene to eradicate howlers from the game.

On Monday, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by ten runs. Later today, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

