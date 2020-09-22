Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves, trying to patch rotation, again face Marlins

He looked good in his most recent outing on Thursday, a loss to the Boston Red Sox. He allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Urena made his season debut against the Braves on Sept. He has allowed 11 home runs -- and hit eight batters -- in 67 1/3 innings against Atlanta. "Every game, you've got to grind," Mattingly said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:03 IST
Braves, trying to patch rotation, again face Marlins

Another injury to their starting rotation has tossed the Atlanta Braves' pitching plans into a tizzy, but the club continues its march toward its third straight National League East title. The Braves and Marlins meet in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday. Atlanta (32-22) holds a four-game lead over Miami (28-26) and a five-game advantage over Philadelphia (27-27).

The Braves trimmed their magic number to three with Monday's 5-4 win over the visiting Marlins. Miami's magic number for securing second place is five. The Marlins are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2003, when they won the World Series. "There's no message for these guys right now," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "They know where they're at. They've put themselves in a good position."

The Marlins will send veteran right-hander Jose Urena (0-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound. He will be opposed by right-hander Bryse Wilson (0-0, 7.04). The Braves had planned to use veteran Cole Hamels in the second game of the series, but instead the left-hander was placed on the injured list with shoulder fatigue and will miss the rest of the season.

The high-priced free-agent who was signed in December missed the first eight weeks of the season while recovering from left triceps tendinitis. He made an encouraging season debut on Sept. 16 against Baltimore, lasting 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs. Hamels missed all of spring training with left shoulder inflammation and developed the triceps issue one week into summer camp. He was expected to make two more starts before the end of the season. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has already contacted the league to have Hamels removed from the team's postseason pool.

"I hate it for him. He's worked so hard and put so much time in," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. Hamels went out to throw on Monday and "couldn't get anything behind it. It just wasn't what he expected. He didn't feel like he would be able to get stretched out and do anybody any good." The Braves have already lost ace Mike Soroka for the season with a torn Achilles, and were without current No. 1 starter Max Fried for 10 days with back spasms.

Wilson was recalled from the alternate training site, where he was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday. It will be Wilson's first start; he has made four relief appearances, including a four-inning stint against Miami on Sept. 9 when he allowed one run on four hits and two walks. Urena will be making his fourth start since being activated. He looked good in his most recent outing on Thursday, a loss to the Boston Red Sox. He allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Urena made his season debut against the Braves on Sept. 7 and allowed three runs in five innings. The appearance had its controversy when Urena hit two batters, including Ronald Acuna Jr. It brought back bad memories of the 2018 incident where Urena hit Acuna with the first pitch of the game and set off a benches-clearing brawl. In 17 career appearances, 14 of them starts, against the Braves, Urena is 2-8 with a 6.55 ERA. He has allowed 11 home runs -- and hit eight batters -- in 67 1/3 innings against Atlanta.

"Every game, you've got to grind," Mattingly said. "Every game, you've got to battle. You've got to keep putting games behind you, good or bad." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, by far the highest number of any nation, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rat...

ECI to take decision in next two-three days to visit Bihar, says CEC Sunil Arora

The Election Commission of India ECI has clarified that a decision would be taken in the next two to three days to visit Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora said on Monday. Addressing an international webinar on Issues, chal...

Newly passed farm bills will ensure sustainable, profitable future for farming community: FAIFA

The newly passed farm bills will give farmers the freedom to trade across states and empower them to turn into traders of their own produce and be in control of the process, Federation of All India Farmer Associations FAIFA said on Tuesday....

UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that todays interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020