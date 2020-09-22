Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL opener between MI and CSK breaks viewership records

The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:37 IST
IPL opener between MI and CSK breaks viewership records
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match. CSK had managed to defeat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the feat. "Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," he wrote on Twitter. CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on Saturday. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2020.

With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. Dhoni returned to the cricket field after 437 days as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup. He had last played against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament in July last year.

The former India skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy presents his credentials to Brazil President

Indias Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy has presented his credentials to Jair M Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. On 21 September 2020, Ambassador H.E. Suresh Reddy presented his credentials to H.E. jairbolsonaro...

Poll indicates New Zealand's Ardern poised to win reelection

A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month. But Ardern said Tuesday that shes taking nothing for granted.The 1 News Colma...

Sharekhan enters discount broking with Espresso offering no brokerage on loss-making trades

Retail brokerage Sharekhan, which is owned by French banking major BNP Paribas, on Tuesday announced its entry into the discount broking space with Espresso, which offers no fees if the trade ends in losses. The basic idea is to help client...

Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a clean up and said it will help our young, future generations. The 45-year-old star took to Twitter an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020