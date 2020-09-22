Left Menu
Kush Maini claims second win of the year at British F3 C'ship

The Indian then got a good run on Frederick down the Craner Curves and dived up the inside of his championship rival at the Old Hairpin. Frederick refused to budge, so the pair went wheel to wheel through Starkey's Bridge and Schwantz with Maini on the outside, before making the move stick on the inside of McLeans.

PTI | Leicestershire | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:47 IST
Kush Maini claims second win of the year at British F3 C'ship

Hitech GP's championship leader Kush Maini claimed his second win of the year in race three of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park. Maini came out on top of a lap one battle with championship rival Kaylen Frederick to claimed his ninth podium in 14 races including the third place on Saturday in round 13.

With the win, Maini moved up to 296 championship points and is leading by 54 points with 10 races still to go. At the start, Frederick, who was at pole position, had a good launch to lead the pack down to Redgate, holding off Maini. The Indian then got a good run on Frederick down the Craner Curves and dived up the inside of his championship rival at the Old Hairpin.

Frederick refused to budge, so the pair went wheel to wheel through Starkey's Bridge and Schwantz with Maini on the outside, before making the move stick on the inside of McLeans. With all that drama going on, Maini extended his lead to over two seconds, and was able to pull out further over the following laps, with the margin reaching 3.2 seconds at the end of the eighth lap. "I knew I had to get him (Frederick) on the first lap because it's too hard to follow around here. I got a good start thankfully and put him under pressure into turn one, which messed up his run down to the Old Hairpin," Maini said. "There's still way too many races left (to think about the championship) so we're just going to keep up this form," he added. BRDC British F3 will be back in action in two weeks' time at Snetterton in Norfolk, with four races slated between October 3-4.

