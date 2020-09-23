Soccer-Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Soccer-Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan dealReuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:46 IST
Juventus have signed striker Alvaro Morata on a one-season loan from Atletico Madrid for 10 million euros ($11.71 million), the Italian champions said on Tuesday. The agreement also gives Juve an option to buy the 27-year-old Spaniard at the end of the season for 45 million euros to be paid over three years, the Turin club added.
($1 = 0.8542 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alvaro Morata
- Juventus
- Atletico Madrid
- Turin
- COVID-19