Soccer-Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Juventus have signed striker Alvaro Morata on a one-season loan from Atletico Madrid for 10 million euros ($11.71 million), the Italian champions said on Tuesday. The agreement also gives Juve an option to buy the 27-year-old Spaniard at the end of the season for 45 million euros to be paid over three years, the Turin club added.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)