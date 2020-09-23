Left Menu
Rugby-Saracens' Rhodes cleared of headbutting Leinster's Henshaw

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes's citing for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday has been dismissed, leaving him free to play in the semis and possibly next month's title clash. Rhodes went unpunished during the game after the incident, in which he appeared to swing his head back and strike Henshaw, as the officials did not notice it.

Reuters | Port Louis | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Saracens)

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes's citing for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday has been dismissed, leaving him free to play in the semis and possibly next month's title clash.

Rhodes went unpunished during the game after the incident, in which he appeared to swing his head back and strike Henshaw, as the officials did not notice it. But the act was spotted by citing commissioner, Beth Dickens. "Rhodes was alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, with his head in the 2nd minute of the match at the Aviva Stadium in contravention of Law 9.12," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

"The (independent Disciplinary) Committee decided that Rhodes had committed an act of foul play, however, it was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw's head. "The Committee concluded that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed."

Holders Saracens stormed into the semi-finals after quelling a spirited Leinster comeback to win 25-17. They face French Top14 side Racing 92, who beat Clermont Auvergne 36-27, on Saturday. In the other last-four clash, Toulouse take on Exeter Chiefs.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Tesla's Elon Musk promises radically better electric car batteries at half the cost

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk described a new generation of electric vehicle batteries that will be more powerful, longer lasting and half as expensive than the companys current cells at Teslas Battery Day on Tuesday. Teslas new larger cylindrica...

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.Victoria, Australias second-most populous state, r...

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from Chinas Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the...

Kerala CM launches e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines

Modernising the traffic department, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines. In his inaugural address via video conferencing, the Chief Min...
