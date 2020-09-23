Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali to be next F1 CEO

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali is set to replace Chase Carey as the sport's chief executive before the start of next season, senior sources confirmed on Tuesday. There was no official comment from Liberty Media-owned Formula One. The news was first reported by racefans.net and confirmed by Reuters. Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people had been taken into custody, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said, adding that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider", without naming him. USGA chief Davis stepping down at end of 2021

United States Golf Association Chief Executive Mike Davis will leave the national governing body at the end of 2021 to pursue a lifelong passion of golf course design and construction, the organisation said on Tuesday. Davis joined the USGA in 1990, was named executive director in 2011 and chief executive in 2016 when he became responsible for managing the association's day-to-day operations. Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open and will take the rest of the season off to focus on her recuperation, the world number seven said on Tuesday. Andreescu, who did not defend her 2019 U.S. Open crown in New York this year, has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen last year where she retired with a knee injury that also kept her out of the Australian Open in January. Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited

NBA participation at the Tokyo Olympics may be limited as the league's next season, which has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak, would likely be ongoing at the time of the Games, Commissioner Adam Silver told CNN on Tuesday. Normal NBA seasons start in late October and finish in mid-June. Exclusive: Brits on bikes as fitness app data shows pandemic boom

Active travel is booming in Britain as millions of commuters, shoppers and schoolchildren get on their bikes to avoid confined spaces on public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the fitness tracker app Strava showed on Wednesday. The city of Liverpool saw the greatest year-on-year rise in cycling, with an increase of more than 220% for people taking at least one trip by bike. MLB roundup: A's clinch division after Astros' loss

Marco Gonzales pitched eight scoreless innings and the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-1 Monday night, allowing the idle Oakland Athletics to clinch the American League West title. Mariners rookie Evan White hit a three-run homer, his seventh of the season, while Gonzales (7-2), a left-hander who was 0-5 with a 7.22 ERA in eight previous appearances against the Astros, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six. Medvedev falls at first hurdle in Hamburg

Top seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a stunning 6-4 6-3 defeat by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in his first claycourt match of the 2020 season at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday. Fresh off his run to the U.S. Open semi-finals, world number five Medvedev struggled to find his feet on clay as he was broken three times by Humbert in a lacklustre performance. O'Sullivan handed bye after opponent tests positive for COVID-19

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was handed a bye to the second round of the European Masters on Tuesday after Welsh opponent Daniel Wells tested positive for COVID-19. Wells was one of five withdrawals from the Milton Keynes tournament, with Gary Wilson also testing positive while Michael White, Elliot Slesser and David Lilley must self-isolate after coming into contact with the pair, organisers said. League fines teams, coaches for failing to wear masks properly during games

The National Football League (NFL) handed a handful of coaches and teams hefty fines for failing to wear masks properly during Week 2 games. The league fined the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks $250,000 each, while the head coach of each team received an additional $100,000 fine for mask noncompliance, a source confirmed to Reuters.