Cricket-Zimbabwe get government approval for Pakistan tour
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:36 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket have received government permission for a six-match limited overs tour of Pakistan in November, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The teams will play three One-Day Internationals between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, and another three Twenty20 International fixtures that have been pencilled in for Nov. 7-10.
The ODI series will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. It is also a further boost for Pakistan cricket, who have recently welcomed back visitors after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh toured the country last December and January.
Those were the first incoming tours in a decade following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that wounded six players and left six people dead.
