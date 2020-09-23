Soccer-Wolves agree deal to sign Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo from Barcelona for 30 million euros ($35.1 million) plus add-ons, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

Semedo, who arrived from Benfica in 2017, made 122 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, winning two league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the Spanish club said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8540 euros)