Jordan Henderson to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will miss the club's Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed on Wednesday.ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:32 IST
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will miss the club's Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed on Wednesday. The captain sustained a minor muscle issue during Sunday's 2-0 win against Chelsea and though the injury isn't serious, it will be enough to rule him out of the tie at the LNER Stadium.
In addition, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will also be absent for the Carabao Cup third-round tie. "[For] Joe [it] comes too soon, he will train Friday with the team - that's good news, to be honest. Joel will probably only come back during the international break; that will take some longer time, some more time," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.
"Hendo, hopefully, he will get back next week, but tomorrow for sure is too soon for Hendo. Maybe [back for Arsenal], yeah, hopefully," he added. Liverpool will take on Lincoln City on Friday. (ANI)
