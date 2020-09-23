Left Menu
Happy to have got chance to speak with PM in Fit India Dialogue: Devender Jhajharia

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The first Indian to win two individual gold medals at the Summer Paralympics Devendra Jhajharia said that Fit India Movement has had a massive impact on people. Jhajharia, who is a Sports Authority of India coach (SAI) in the centre in Gandhinagar, will be a participant at the Fit India Dialogue, the only differently-abled fitness influencer to be present in the nationwide event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with fitness influencers and citizens, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on September 24, 2020.

"I am very happy to have got a chance to speak to our beloved Prime Minister. It is very important to remain fit because a fit country is a successful country. I think the Fit India Movement has had a massive impact on people and has reached every household of India. Our Prime Minister's personal involvement and his clarion call to the youth of India has really made a difference," said Jhajharia in an official statement. Jhajharia, who is a Khel Ratna recipient also thanked the PM Modi for constantly promoting sports.

"He is very involved with sports, he posts on social media whenever athletes win medals on the international arena, this is very motivating for us," said Jhajharia. Belonging to a farming family from Churu, Rajasthan, Jhajharia's left arm had to be amputated as a child after he accidentally touched a live wire.

However, this hasn't stopped him from making the most of his sporting dreams, as he won the gold medal in men's F46 Javelin at the 2004 Athens Paralympics and followed it up with another gold in the men's F44/46 Javelin at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. The Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation.

The Fit India Movement envisioned by PM Modi and launched by him on August 29, 2019, has seen the collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people. (ANI)

