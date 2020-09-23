Rayudu has mild niggle, could miss one more game
A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings' in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK's second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury. "It is not a serious injury.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:49 IST
"It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day," CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan told PTI. It is likely that Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring during the Mumbai match and has been rested as a precautionary measure.
CSK next play Delhi Capitals on Friday. They are also missing the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo because of a knee injury.
