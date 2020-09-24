Soccer-Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona with the Uruguayan striker penning a two-year deal, the Spanish clubs said on Wednesday, bringing to an end his six-year stint at the Camp Nou.

Barca's statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans six million euros ($7 million) in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.

The Uruguay striker, who became Barca's third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club. ($1 = 0.8574 euros)