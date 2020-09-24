Soccer-Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Soccer-Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from BarcelonaReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 24-09-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 03:42 IST
Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona with the Uruguayan striker penning a two-year deal, the Spanish clubs said on Wednesday, bringing to an end his six-year stint at the Camp Nou.
Barca's statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans six million euros ($7 million) in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.
The Uruguay striker, who became Barca's third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club. ($1 = 0.8574 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luis Suarez
- Barcelona
- Uruguayan
- Atletico Madrid
- Barca
- Spanish
- Camp Nou
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades
Sports News Roundup: Henderson happy with solid start at ANA Inspiration; Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman and more
PREVIEW-Soccer-Koeman status as Barca great on the line in testing season
Soccer-Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman
Soccer-Coutinho, Dembele on target in returns for Barca in friendly