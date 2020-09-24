Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paire plays in Hamburg after earlier positive virus test

Local health authorities in Hamburg made the decision on Saturday that Paire is allowed to play." Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas wrapped up a 6-3, 6-1 win against Dan Evans in one hour, bouncing back from a first-round loss at the Italian Open last week.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:08 IST
Paire plays in Hamburg after earlier positive virus test

French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said. Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-0 on Wednesday with what the ATP Tour said was "dizziness." Paire withdrew from the U.S. Open after testing positive and spending more than a week in isolation. He then played at the Italian Open last week, losing in the first round.

According to German news agency dpa, Paire said he twice tested positive while in Hamburg but then had a negative test. Paire said he was not sure if he would play at the French Open, which begins Sunday, and would end his season early if he wasn't allowed to compete. The ATP and local organizers defended the decision to let Paire play. The ATP said that Paire "was cleared to compete at the tournament in compliance with local health regulations and ATP protocols" after medical analysis.

"According to tournament doctor Dr. Volker Carrero, it is not uncommon that three weeks after a positive result, fragments of the virus can still be found inside the body," the Hamburg Open said in a statement. "Paire has not shown any symptoms of disease and has not been contagious at any time. Local health authorities in Hamburg made the decision on Saturday that Paire is allowed to play." Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas wrapped up a 6-3, 6-1 win against Dan Evans in one hour, bouncing back from a first-round loss at the Italian Open last week. The Greek player faces qualifier Pablo Cuevas in the second round. Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded fourth, came from a break down in the deciding set to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Bautista Agut's quarterfinal opponent is Andrey Rublev, who beat Tommy Paul 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in their second-round match. Rublev only landed 39 percent of his first serves in the deciding set, but the fifth-seeded Russian broke the American three times in a row.

Cristian Garin stayed on course for his third clay-court title of 2020 with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Yannick Hanfmann to set up a quarterfinal with Kazakh player Alexander Bublik..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown as infections climb

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus cabinet decided on Thursday to tighten Israels coronavirus lockdown after he voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to the edge of the abyss. Israel went back into lockdown, its sec...

Junglee Rummy launches the Rummy Premier League 9 with Rs 10 crore prize pool

Indias most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League RPL. After the ground-breaking success of the RPL 8, Junglee Rummy was keen to make the ninth edition eve...

Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for Assembly seats

By Amit Kumar As preparations have begun in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided that local cadres of the party in each district will have the final say in choosing who will be the candidate...

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K

A CRPF officer was killed in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Militants shot at and injured the Assistant Sub Inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalions at Kaisermulla in Budgam district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020