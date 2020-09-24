Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahane is fantastic but would like to give selected players a 'few games', says Kaif

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif on Thursday said that the team management would like to give all selected players a few games before tinkering with the lineup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:04 IST
Rahane is fantastic but would like to give selected players a 'few games', says Kaif
Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif (Photo/ Mohammad Kaif Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif on Thursday said that the team management would like to give all selected players a few games before tinkering with the lineup. His remark comes ahead of the upcoming match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Friday, September 25.

Delhi had opted for Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting in the first game. The side also has Ajinkya Rahane in their mix and it would be interesting to see as to when Rahane gets a game. "Shaw and Shikhar played well for us last year, we all know what Dhawan can do and Shaw is a very promising player, having played the first game, we know the conditions, even though we did not play that well but I see improvement happening in the upcoming matches. Rahane is a fantastic player, but if we have selected a team then we would like to give players a couple of matches, and then we would see it from there," said Kaif while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had hurt his shoulder during the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday and he went off the field after bowling his first over. Kaif said that Ashwin's availability for the match against Chennai will be decided later. "Plus point in this squad that we have a replacement ready, Ashwin will be going for practice today, we have not made a call on his availability if he is not fit to play tomorrow, Amit Mishra is there. We are monitoring both Ashwin and Ishant Sharma," said Kaif.

"Soft tissue injuries will take place a lot in this IPL as players are coming back after a long time, there are big grounds and there is a lot of running involved and you cannot match in training sessions," he added. Pacer Ishant Sharma had also injured himself during a training session and providing an update on his fitness, Kaif said: "Ishant had gone to the ground yesterday, he had a good run, he did not bowl, he is under observation, our physio is keeping a close eye on him but about his playing a match, that's a call we will take later."

Delhi Capitals had won their opening match against Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over. In the match, Marcus Stoinis was the standout performer as he made 53 runs off just 21 balls to take the team's total to 157/8 in the allotted twenty overs. And, when Punjab needed just one run off the final two deliveries in the match, Stoinis was able to take two back-to-back wickets to take the game to a Super Over. "Marcus has been playing for his country for a long time now, he is very experienced, we needed someone like him, he is a perfect match for our team to float around and do a job for our side," said Kaif.

When asked whether chasing targets will be a permanent decision by the captains after winning the toss, Kaif replied: "This year's IPL is different that's why the stats of past might not tell you the best story, you have to assess how the tournament is going, if its a big ground and if they are not able to chase targets, they might change their tactics. Dew factor is not that much right at this moment, players are coming back after a while so they might take some time in getting going." "Lots of fast bowling at the moment, teams are giving fast bowlers a go in the first six overs to pick up wickets with the hardball. Then the spinners are coming into bowl, there has been something for the seamers on these wickets," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-U.S., Chinese diplomats signal tricky road ahead for climate diplomacy

After several years of dismissing global action to fight climate change, U.S. leadership was formally challenged this week by China announcing bold new climate pledges.Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to reinvigorate U.S. climate...

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

Pfizers German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading COVID-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers. BioNTechs va...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Stroke alarm clock may streamline, accelerate time-sensitive acute stroke care

A digital clock that sounds alarms signalling each step of acute stroke care at the hospital is a low-cost tool that helped doctors in Germany streamline and accelerate the time-sensitive process, according to new research. The study was pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020