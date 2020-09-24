Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya's WTO candidate says she will focus on climate change if selected

The wider adoption of those climate change mitigation measures will make the globe reap their benefits sooner, because "we don't have to wait for 50 years" to feel the impact of individual states or trade blocs are doing, she said. In the second round of selection, the WTO's 164 members will give their preferences from Sept 24 to Oct 6, whittling the candidates down to two.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:09 IST
Kenya's WTO candidate says she will focus on climate change if selected

Kenya's candidate to become the next head of the World Trade Organisation pledged on Thursday to integrate climate change issues into the WTO agenda if selected.

Amina Mohamed, who is the East African nation's sports minister, progressed to the second round of selection to become the next director-general of the WTO, along with four other candidates, on Friday. "How is it possible that the WTO does not discuss climate change?... WTO must be a part of the global conversation on climate change," she told an online media briefing from Geneva.

Mohamed, who was involved in the development of green financial instruments when she was the deputy head of the U.N. agency for the environment (UNEP), said she would make the WTO's trade and environment committee active. "At the end of the day, it is about the bottom line, but that bottom line can actually be improved by going green because that is the future," she said.

The committee's first task, if she wins the selection contest, would be to draw up rules for the international trade of environmental goods and services like solar panels and wind turbines, she said. It will also look to replicate climate change mitigation initiatives, like the carbon tax in Europe, which is now being adopted by other states in places like Africa.

"The WTO can do that on a grander scale... so that the impact of the measures that we are putting in place can be felt," Mohamed said, adding that the measures will be accompanied by incentives for firms like other tax breaks. The wider adoption of those climate change mitigation measures will make the globe reap their benefits sooner, because "we don't have to wait for 50 years" to feel the impact of individual states or trade blocs are doing, she said.

In the second round of selection, the WTO's 164 members will give their preferences from Sept 24 to Oct 6, whittling the candidates down to two. The organisation has said it wants to select the winner by early November. (Editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower as labor market recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims posted a surprise increase, the strongest signal yet that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furlough...

Mangaluru drug case: Shetty s friend held, notice to actor Anushree

The central crime branch CCB police here on Thursday arrested Tarun, a close friend of dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, now in police custody charged with drug peddling and consumption. The CCB police has also issued a notice to te...

President Kovind condoles nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Scientist, who passed away on Thursday.Demise of veteran scientist Padma Shri Dr S...

Witnessed happy, sad times but overall, been fantastic journey: Pollard on 150 games with MI

After making his 150th appearance for Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Kieron Pollard said he witnessed both happy and sad times but overall, it has been a fantastic journey for him. You know, when you look at it, guys go into auctions and to di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020