Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: RCB and KXIP players to wear black armbands in Dean Jones' honour

The Indian Premier League Governing Council has decided that the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:53 IST
IPL 13: RCB and KXIP players to wear black armbands in Dean Jones' honour
RCB players (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Indian Premier League Governing Council has decided that the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

Speaking to ANI, an IPL GC official said that it was decided that the RCB and KXIP players would wear black armbands during their game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium today. "Yes, it has been decided that the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Dean Jones," the official said. The former Australian batsman was 59. Star India is currently in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star India said in an official statement. Earlier, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and condoled Jones' demise. "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends," he tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League also wrote, "We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief." Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with the development of cricket across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans.

In fact, Star India has also decided to dedicate its show 'Select Dugout' in Jones' honour and memory. Between 1984 and 1992, Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 46.55. His most notable innings was in only his third Test against India in the tied Test in Chennai (Madras) in 1986.

Suffering from dehydration in the oppressively hot and humid conditions, Jones was seen frequently vomiting on the pitch. Jones went on to score 210 and this remains the highest score by an Australian cricketer in India. Jones also played 164 ODIs for Australia, managing to score 6,068 runs at an average of 44.61. After his playing career, the former Australian batsman became a reputed commentator and also enjoyed a coaching stint in Pakistan Super League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

Sri Lanka has suspended a 1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday. The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed throu...

UK is preparing human rights sanctions against Belarus

Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus, working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account. Foreign Secretary Domini...

52 deaths, 7855 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 52 deaths and 7,855 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,54,385, including ...

NGOs appeal to President to not sign FCRA amendment bill

Several NGOs on Thursday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to not sign the FCRA amendment bill and send it back for a parliamentary committee consultation. The Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Foreign Contribution Regu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020