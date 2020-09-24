IPL 13: RCB and KXIP players to wear black armbands in Dean Jones' honour

By Baidurjo Bhose The Indian Premier League Governing Council has decided that the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

Speaking to ANI, an IPL GC official said that it was decided that the RCB and KXIP players would wear black armbands during their game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium today. "Yes, it has been decided that the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Dean Jones," the official said. The former Australian batsman was 59. Star India is currently in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star India said in an official statement. Earlier, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and condoled Jones' demise. "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends," he tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League also wrote, "We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief." Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with the development of cricket across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans.

In fact, Star India has also decided to dedicate its show 'Select Dugout' in Jones' honour and memory. Between 1984 and 1992, Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 46.55. His most notable innings was in only his third Test against India in the tied Test in Chennai (Madras) in 1986.

Suffering from dehydration in the oppressively hot and humid conditions, Jones was seen frequently vomiting on the pitch. Jones went on to score 210 and this remains the highest score by an Australian cricketer in India. Jones also played 164 ODIs for Australia, managing to score 6,068 runs at an average of 44.61. After his playing career, the former Australian batsman became a reputed commentator and also enjoyed a coaching stint in Pakistan Super League. (ANI)