Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harder, Bronze, Renard nominated for 2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has been nominated for the 2019-20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:23 IST
Harder, Bronze, Renard nominated for 2019/20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award
Chelsea forward Pernille Harder (Photo/Chelsea FC Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has been nominated for the 2019-20 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. Harder, who joined the Blues from Wolfsburg at the beginning of September, is one of three nominees for the award along with Manchester City's Lucy Bronze and Lyon's Wendie Renard.

The Denmark skipper won the award back in 2018 and is now in the running again after helping her former club Wolfsburg progress to the Champions League final in August. Harder scored nine goals during the campaign including four in the last eight against Glasgow City.

The UEFA Women's Player of the Year prize recognises the best players, with the shortlist of three players selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the final tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 20 journalists specialising in women's football. The winner will be named - along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, and UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Champions League positional award winners - during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday, October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul's unbeaten 132 powers KXIP to 206/3 against RCB

Skipper KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting 206 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Rahul, who was dropped in the 17th and then again in the 18...

Pak’s FM Qureshi says regional cooperation must to combat COVID-19

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the fight against COVID-19 could truly be successful only if the whole region was able to contain the virus. Addressing the informal session of SAARC Council of Ministers...

Sashtri s MSP being diluted under WTO pressure by Centre: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Thursday hit out at the Centre for the farm bills and said that former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had introduced the minimum support priceMSP for farmers which is being diluted by the NDA govern...

Sharad Yadav now stable, recovering in hospital, says daughter

Former union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD chief Sharad Yadav is stable and recovering in the hospital, according to a statement by his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao on Thursday. My father Shri Sharad Yadav, former Union Minister has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020