Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC expresses grief over former Australia cricketer Dean Jones' demise

The International Cricket Council has expressed sadness at the passing of former Australia cricketer Dean Jones aged 59.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:02 IST
ICC expresses grief over former Australia cricketer Dean Jones' demise
Dean Jones (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council has expressed sadness at the passing of former Australia cricketer Dean Jones aged 59. Jones passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest.

"We are extremely sad to hear of Dean's sudden death and I would like to extend our deep condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the ICC," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement. "Dean was a prolific batter playing in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs and was part of the 1987 Australia team who won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He had a significant impact on the game of cricket as a player, as an advocate for the development of the sport as a coach, and later in his role as a broadcaster. He will be sorely missed by all those in the cricket family," he added.

An attacking batter, the Victorian featured in 52 Tests, making 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55. In 164 ODIs, he made 6,068 runs, at 44.61, with seven hundred(s) and 46 fifties. He was part of Australia's winning team in the 1987 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and remains number five on the all-time ICC Men's batting rankings in the format. One of his most memorable Test innings came in 1986 when in the heat and humidity of Chennai, he battled exhaustion and illness to make a heroic 210 in what would be only the second tied Test ever.

He retired from international cricket in 1994 and went on to become a coach and more recently a broadcaster commentating on cricket around the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

For North Korea, UN membership is a key link to larger world

Hermit Kingdom Not quite. To pay close attention to North Korean diplomacy is to notice the many ways it upends the stereotype of the isolated, nuclear-armed wildcard of Northeast Asia.Yes, the countrys propaganda services are prone to rhet...

Family rejoice as Flight Lt Shivangi Singh to become first woman fighter pilot to fly Rafale

The residence of Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh in Varanasi, is brimming with celebratory greetings as she sets to become the first female fighter pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet for the Indian Air Force IAF on Thursday. Speaking to A...

Seek prior approval before re-appropriating funds provided for travel, other expenses: FinMin

The government has asked the ministries and departments to seek prior approval of the finance ministry before re-appropriating expenses earmarked for domestic and foreign travel and other administrative expenses which may remain unutilised ...

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified people fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020