Chelsea announce signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Chelsea on Thursday announced that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has signed a five-year contract with the club. "Chelsea Football Club has today completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes. The Senegalese international has penned a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot between the posts in the season ahead," the club said in a statement.

After makes a move to the Premier League side, Mendy said he cannot wait to get started. "I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can't wait to get started," the club's official website quoted Mendy as saying.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club." Mendy joined Rennes ahead of the 2019/20 season. In his first campaign at Roazhon Park, he kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 31 goals in 33 games before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season, with the French club finishing third in Ligue 1. Mendy has European club competition experience under his belt already, having featured in four Europa League games last term. (ANI)