Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaving Barcelona with a feeling of fulfillment: Luis Suarez

After leaving Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez said he is departing from the club "with a feeling of fulfillment".

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:48 IST
Leaving Barcelona with a feeling of fulfillment: Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After leaving Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez said he is departing from the club "with a feeling of fulfillment". Suarez, who is Barcelona's third-highest scorer, joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

"I leave with a feeling of fulfilment. I didn't imagine reaching these numbers. Being the third top scorer in the history of Barca (with 198 goals) is not easy at all," Barcelona's official website quoted Suarez as saying. Reflecting on the time he spent with the club, Suarez said: "I have experienced many moments that will remain in my memory. The first league title, the Champions League, to play with wonderful players. It has been incredible."

"I have had six spectacular and wonderful years with great team-mates and the people around the club, which I will remember. You have to appreciate that I am proud of these six years that I have been at the club. I will always be grateful to Barca for allowing me to experience wonderful and unforgettable moments," he added. With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Slain BDC chairman cremated in Jammu

Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmirs Budgam district, were cremated here on Thursday. Singh, who was BDC chairman of Khag block, left for hi...

FBI, DHS say they have 'not identified' hacking schemes to change vote tallies ahead of U.S. election

U.S. security agencies say they are not aware of any cyber threats that could change vote tallies or manipulate votes at scale in the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to a public service announcement released on Thursday.The FBI and ...

CITU asks Telangana govt to return 28,200 cleaners' jobs

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU on Thursday protested outside the Education Commissioners office and demanded that the state government take back its earlier order to remove 28,200 cleaners working in government schools here. Speakin...

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020