Santiago Arias joins Bayer Leverkusen on season-long loan

Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday announced that Santiago Arias has joined the club on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

ANI | Leverkusen | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:13 IST
Santiago Arias (Photo/ Bayer Leverkusen Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday announced that Santiago Arias has joined the club on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. "Bayer 04 have signed the Colombia international Santiago Arias. The 28-year-old joins Leverkusen from top Spanish club Atletico Madrid with Arias initially coming in on a 12-month loan. In addition, the Werkself have an option to buy the 1.7 metre tall right-back who has made 53 appearances for his home country to date," the club said in a statement.

After joining the German side, Arias said it is a "fantastic opportunity" for him to take on new challenges. "A fantastic opportunity to take on a new challenge after two great and successful years in Madrid. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are one of the best clubs in the Bundesliga with a very good reputation in Spain," the club's official website quoted Arias as saying.

"I experienced how football's played here with Atletico in the Champions League. That's why I'm very much looking forward to the German league and my new teammates. We have a team that can go a long way - and I want to help achieve that," he added. (ANI)

