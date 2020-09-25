Left Menu
Motor racing-Haas F1 could try out Mick Schumacher and Ferrari juniors

"I've always wanted to do other things than Formula One, but that time will come," said the Dane. "I don't know if it's going to be next year or further in the future.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team could give Mick Schumacher and other Ferrari Academy drivers Friday practice slots this season as they consider their future lineup. Team principal Guenther Steiner told reporters at the Russian Grand Prix on Thursday that he would be open to the idea.

Haas use Ferrari engines and have a close technical relationship with the Italian team. "If they ask, I would be open to discussing it at least," said Steiner.

Haas have had French driver Romain Grosjean and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen as their drivers since 2017 but both are out of contract at the end of the year. Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael, is leading the Formula Two championship with Ferrari Academy drivers Callum Ilott of Britain in second place and Russian Robert Shwartzman fourth.

Haas have said they have a shortlist of around 10 drivers and are in no rush to decide what will likely be multi-year agreements. Grosjean, 34, recognised his time at the team could be coming to an end but spoke positively of alternatives on Thursday.

"Obviously, there aren't many seats left in Formula One, and there are many candidates," said the Frenchman. "I think the future Hypercar (category) in Le Mans 24 Hours and World Endurance Championship can be nice, (all-electric) Formula E is definitely an option."

Magnussen said he was open to everything. "I've always wanted to do other things than Formula One, but that time will come," said the Dane.

"I don't know if it's going to be next year or further in the future. It's pretty uncertain at the moment what's going to happen, and I wouldn't be able to tell you which way it's going to go."

