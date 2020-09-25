Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Substitute Javi Martinez headed in the winner in the 104th minute after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos's penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Substitute Javi Martinez headed in the winner in the 104th minute after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos's penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th. The Bavarians, unbeaten now in 32 consecutive matches, also won the domestic league and Cup double as well as the Champions League after Flick took over last November. Their last defeat dates back to December, 2019.

Bayern were the better side throughout and missed a bagful of chances through Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Mueller in the first half, Yet it was Bayern keeper Neuer who kept them in the game first with a one-on-one save against Youssef En-Nesyri to send the game to extra time and then pushing another shot from the Sevilla player onto the post two minutes into extra time.

The Spaniards gradually ran out of steam, however, and it was only a matter of time until Bayern scored again. Martinez, who is reportedly close to agreeing to a return to Athletic Bilbao this season, had come on five minutes earlier and benefited from being given too much space to head in on the rebound.

The Spaniard also scored in extra time in Bayern's only previous Super Cup win in 2013. Some 15,000 fans were seated in Budapest's Puskas Arena with the game seen as a test event for the gradual return of fans to European games.

The match was held amid a growing second wave of COVID-19, with Hungarian cases at record highs, which had prompted warnings of the possible consequences of mass gatherings such as this game.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to join COVAX vaccine facility, earmarks $454 million

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will issue decrees laying the legal groundwork for Brazil to join the global COVID-19 vaccine partnership known as COVAX and earmarking 2.5 billion reais 453.81 million for securing vaccines via the facili...

U.S. executes first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Christopher Vialva on Thursday, the first Black man to suffer the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old when he and...

U.S. to provide $720 million Syria aid and funds for Sahel, South Sudan

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Syria, plus nearly 152 million for Africas Sahel region and almost 108 million for South Sudan.Deputy Secretar...

Despite ‘compromises’, peace remains elusive in Yemen, says President, calling for international support to save his country

The United Nations had spared no effort to establish sustainable peace and to address ongoing humanitarian challenges, yet, for nearly six years Yemen has suffered from war imposed on it by those acting with the support of Iran, President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020