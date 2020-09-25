Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Police ordered to pay $70,000 to NRL player after 'terrifying' arrest

"Try to watch the bodycam footage without flinching, and not through your fingers, and try to remember that you're not watching gratuitous violence off the dark web," Giles told the court in comments published by state broadcaster ABC. Giles dismissed the police prosecutor's argument that police did the best they could in the circumstances and were worried Scott might have wandered onto the road and been hit by a car.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:24 IST
Rugby League-Police ordered to pay $70,000 to NRL player after 'terrifying' arrest

A Sydney court on Friday ordered police to pay A$100,000 ($70,600) in legal costs to National Rugby League player Curtis Scott after the Canberra Raiders centre's "terrifying" arrest in January. The 22-year-old was charged with multiple offences, including assaulting police and resisting arrest, after he was found sleeping at Moore Park in the early hours following a night out on the Australia Day national holiday.

Police handcuffed the disoriented Scott while waking him, sprayed his eyes with pepper spray and used a taser on him during his arrest. All charges were withdrawn or dismissed earlier this month.

Magistrate Jennifer Giles said the actions of Senior Constable Christopher Bucknell, who used the taser, were "terrifying". "Try to watch the bodycam footage without flinching, and not through your fingers, and try to remember that you're not watching gratuitous violence off the dark web," Giles told the court in comments published by state broadcaster ABC.

Giles dismissed the police prosecutor's argument that police did the best they could in the circumstances and were worried Scott might have wandered onto the road and been hit by a car. Giles said Scott might have been better off wandering onto the road than running into police.

"At least he would still had the free use of his hands, been upright and conscious and would have gotten an ambulance much more quickly than he does with these police," she said. "He wouldn't have been blinded for 20 minutes and wouldn't have been electrocuted while lying on the ground."

Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone said Scott would likely launch civil action against the police and seek "nothing less than six figures." His manager Sam Ayoub said Scott and his family had "been through hell".

"He has suffered damages that will last the rest of his life ... Everyone will remember this." ($1 = 1.4170 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar CM shares state's sustainable development efforts at UN climate roundtable

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared his states policy initiatives and sustainable development efforts, including climate resilient agriculture and water conservation, aimed at contributing to the goal of limiting global temperature ris...

Netflix sets premiere date of David Letterman's interview series

Former late night show host David Letterman is coming back with the third season of his interview series on Netflix from October 21, the streamer has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will h...

Amazon adds spherical speakers, car security products to devices lineup

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its devices lineup, including voice-controlled Echo speakers with a new spherical design and Ring security video and alarm products for cars.The company said Tesla Inc vehicles wi...

FEATURE-Land hunters: App matches Zimbabwe's farmers with vacant plots

By Farai Shawn Matiashe HARARE, Sept 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than a year, Lionda Mhonda searched for a plot of land to buy in northeastern Zimbabwe, but struggled to find anything that was both affordable and came with a le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020