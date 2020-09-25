Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rennie's Australia head to New Zealand for daunting first tests

The Wallabies boarded a charter flight to New Zealand on Friday where they will hunker down before their first Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks amid tense relations between the southern hemisphere rugby powers. A day after Rugby Australia confirmed airline Qantas had dropped its naming sponsorship of the Wallabies, ending a 30-year association with the team, Dave Rennie's squad flew off to Christchurch in a Virgin-branded jet.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:28 IST
Rugby-Rennie's Australia head to New Zealand for daunting first tests

The Wallabies boarded a charter flight to New Zealand on Friday where they will hunker down before their first Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks amid tense relations between the southern hemisphere rugby powers.

A day after Rugby Australia confirmed airline Qantas had dropped its naming sponsorship of the Wallabies, ending a 30-year association with the team, Dave Rennie's squad flew off to Christchurch in a Virgin-branded jet. They will arrive in a country still raw about having lost the right to host the entire Rugby Championship to Australia and angry over the tournament's schedule, which could condemn the All Blacks to spending Christmas in quarantine.

New Zealand Rugby were quick to blame Rugby Australia for their plight, saying they had backtracked on a deal to finish the tournament earlier. "We would like to think that, actually, Australia is incredibly empathetic with the situation we are talking about because we were certainly empathetic with their players," Rob Nichol, the New Zealand players' union chief, told local media.

"As a result (we hoped they) would be pretty keen to help us in this situation." The Wallabies players may not feel like helping the All Blacks in any capacity as they head into a 14-day quarantine in Christchurch.

Nearly half the squad had only a day's break after playing last Saturday's Super Rugby final in Canberra. That left scarcely enough time to bid family farewell and do some laundry before flying off to the Hunter Valley for a training camp with Rennie and his staff.

They will now spend three days confined to hotel rooms in Christchurch before being allowed to train in limited groups for a few days if none test positive for the novel coronavirus. They will eventually be able to train as a full squad during quarantine but only have one day out of the "bubble" at the end of the two weeks before taking the field against the All Blacks in Wellington.

As hosts, Ian Foster's All Blacks have a less arduous leadup, and many have enjoyed time off since the North Island-South Island clash three weeks ago before starting their own training camp this week. The Wallabies have not won on New Zealand soil since 2001 in Dunedin, nor held the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested between the trans-Tasman nations, since 2002.

Rebuilding under Rennie, who will also be under intense scrutiny in his native New Zealand, the Wallabies will be looking to give home fans hope, if not wins. "I guess our job is to play some positive footy and help our marketing people bring in another big sponsor," Rennie told reporters.

"We've got new coaches and a lot of new stuff to get our heads around." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during coming summer which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday. NZC had been working to imp...

Welcome ECI's decision, JD(U) doesn't matter our fight is against BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav after poll dates announcement

We welcome the Election Commission of India ECI announcing the poll dates for Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. The RJD leader said that the Mahagathbandhans Grand...

SC to consider Centre's suggestion of transferable refund vouchers for cancelled flight

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centres suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdo...

Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including a number pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into deadly riots six years ago by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020